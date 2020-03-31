Quantcast

New Lidl regional HQ, distribution center brings more than 200 jobs to Cecil County

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020

German discount grocer Lidl Tuesday formally opened its state-of-the-art regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, one that will create more than 200 new full-time jobs. The new 700,000 square-foot facility will serve as the backbone of Lidl's regional store network, quickly supplying products to stores in five states. Lidl invested more than $100 million in the project. Lidl ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo