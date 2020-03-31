Quantcast

Think Systems, DigiBmore to provide laptops, internet connection to underserved students

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020

Think Systems Inc., a management consulting firm that focuses on small and mid-market companies that need help with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced Tuesday it is collaborating with a group of technology leaders to establish high-speed internet access and provide free laptops to students in Baltimore so they can continue their education at home ...

