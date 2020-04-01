Quantcast

Maryland school superintendent to stay on for another year

By: Associated Press April 1, 2020

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s state school superintendent will stay on the job for another year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Karen Salmon agreed to extend her contract. She previously said she would leave her post June 30. The Maryland Board of Education said Salmon's new contract runs through the end of June 2021. “We are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo