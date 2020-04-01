Quantcast

Atlas Restaurant Group to serve hospitality workers Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2020

Atlas Restaurant Group, in partnership with Saval Food Service, is inviting all hospitality industry workers affected by the state mandated closures to The Choptank Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. to receive a complimentary package of grocery essentials. Additionally, they plan to donate any produce from the Atlas' farm in Finksburg, that was on schedule to begin providing ...

