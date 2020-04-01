Quantcast

Board of Estimates approves ‘spy plane’ program despite protests

By: Louis Krauss April 1, 2020

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates narrowly approved a controversial surveillance plane program Wednesday despite complaints from the ACLU of Maryland and the NAACP that it is unconstitutional. Before the 3-2 vote, ACLU attorney David Rocah said it was “absurd” to consider launching the program when Baltimore and the rest of the country are struggling with the coronavirus ...

