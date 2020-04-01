Charles L. Simmons Jr. and James R. Jeffcoat | Whiteford Taylor & Preston

Charles L. Simmons Jr. joined Whiteford Taylor & Preston as a partner and James R. Jeffcoat has joined the firm as of counsel in the firm’s Baltimore office.

With nearly 25 years of experience as a litigator and trial lawyer, Simmons’ practice extends across business, commercial and insurance defense litigation, as well as insurance coverage, intellectual property, and maritime and construction law. He has significant experience in maritime law, including maritime insurance matters, and teaches maritime law at the University of Baltimore. He also has substantial in-court trial experience representing individuals who have suffered serious injury.

Jeffcoat is experienced in civil litigation in federal and state courts, including commercial litigation, insurance coverage and defense, admiralty and maritime disputes, and intellectual property litigation. He also has experience with patent infringement actions, including before the International Trade Commission. His practice includes in-court trial experience representing individuals who have suffered serious injury.

