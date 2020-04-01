Quantcast

High court rules sex offender registration qualifies as ‘punishment’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 1, 2020

A sharply divided Maryland high court ruled Tuesday that a convict’s placement on the Sex Offender Registry qualifies as “punishment” for a sex offense, meaning that all elements of the crime required for placement – such as the victim’s age – must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial or conceded in a plea ...

