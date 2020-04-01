Hogan: COVID-19 cases in Md. will climb exponentially for weeks

Despite aggressive efforts to “flatten the curve” of the rate of transmission of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan told lawmakers the state will continue to see the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths climb in Maryland for weeks.

Hogan made his comments during a call with members of a legislative work group monitoring the state response to the worldwide pandemic. The briefing was not accessible to the public live. An audio-only version was posted on the General Assembly website Wednesday afternoon.

During the briefing, Hogan responded to concerns about the potential infections of essential state employees including correctional officers.

Hogan acknowledged that state employees are getting sick and some workers are calling out because of fear of getting sick.

“This morning we had a situation with the National Guard, we’ve activated 1,200 members of the National Guard,” said Hogan. “We now have 200 of them in quarantine because several members got sick. We’re going to continue to have issues in the workforce as we are having in every industry and in every hospital and every where else. But we’re trying very hard.”

State health officials last week said modeling of the spread of the virus would increase to 1,800 cases by April 2. Those same officials said Maryland may not reach the peak of cases in the state until July 4.

On Wednesday, the state Health Department announced 1,960 confirmed cases of the virus along with 31 deaths — up 13 from the previous day. Both numbers represent the single highest day since the state reported its first three cases on March 5. There have also been more than 500 patients hospitalized after contracting the virus.

Hogan said despite efforts he called some of the most aggressive in the country, “it’s still going to be daunting, and those numbers are going to continue to climb over the next several weeks at least, and it’s going to cause an overwhelming problem for our health care system and for every single agency of state government and that’s on the health care side and then … I know on the economic side, it’s just as bad.”

The call Thursday morning represents the first time Hogan has spoken directly to a committee or panel of lawmakers. Hogan said the massive effects of the virus will also be felt economically.

“Our No. 1 priority is saving people’s lives, but we also know it’s a tremendous economic hardship, and we know we’re going to have upwards of 20, 25 percent unemployment and massive harm to our small businesses,” said Hogan.