Quantcast

Hogan Lovells’ Baltimore office donates COVID-19 protective supplies

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2020

To help combat the spread of COVID-19, the Baltimore office of international law firm Hogan Lovells on Tuesday donated 214 N95 masks, 71 pairs of protective glasses and 73 pairs of latex gloves to FutureCare Cold Spring, a rehabilitation and senior care facility in northeast Baltimore. Nationwide, the firm’s offices – including those in Denver, Houston, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo