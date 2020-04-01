Joe Suntum | Miller & Canby

Joseph “Joe” Suntum, the Eminent Domain/Condemnation practice group leader at Miller, Miller & Canby, was elected chair of the Owners’ Counsel of America (OCA) Board of Directors.

Suntum brings more than 30 years of trial experience and in-depth knowledge of real property valuation and eminent domain law to effectively protect the rights of his clients. In 2020, Miller, Miller & Canby’s Eminent Domain practice was awarded a U.S. News – Best Lawyers First Tier ranking in the Washington region for the fourth year.

The OCA is a network of highly-skilled eminent domain attorneys dedicated to defending the rights of private property owners across the country. OCA condemnation attorneys represent landowners in cases against local and state governments, the federal government, transportation departments, utilities, energy companies, redevelopment authorities, and other agencies.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.