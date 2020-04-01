Mona Kerby | McDaniel College

Mona Kerby, the L. Stanley Bowlsbey Endowed Chair at McDaniel College, has been named the recipient of the 2020 American Association of School Librarians’ Distinguished Service Award.

Kerby coordinates the school librarianship program at McDaniel and also serves as coordinator of McDaniel College’s Writing for Children and Youth Adults and Learning Technologies Specialist certificate programs.

Kerby has dedicated more than two decades in higher education at McDaniel College, starting as an assistant professor in 1994. In 1993, she was named a National Endowment for the Humanities Teacher Scholar. Since 1987, Kerby has been a writer of books for children, young adults and school librarians.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual of the library profession who has, over a significant period of time, made an outstanding national contribution to school librarianship and school library development, according to the American Association of School Librarians website.

