UMB to provide free lunch to employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2020

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is collecting donations to support local businesses and its essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic with the “Food for Our Front Lines” program. The lunches will be prepared at Neopol Savory Smokery, 875 Hollins St., in Baltimore and delivered Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. to the university’s Health Sciences ...

