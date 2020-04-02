Quantcast

Bel Air bridal boutique donates gown bags for masks

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020

K&B Bridals, a bridal boutique based in Bel Air, is donating gown bags to be made into face masks to help in the effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be given to area hospitals in need. The boutique donated the gown bags to local seamstresses who are in the process ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo