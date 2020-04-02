Quantcast

Chesapeake Bay Bridge work finished a year ahead of schedule

By: Associated Press April 2, 2020

A rehabilitation project on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was completed this week, more than a year ahead of schedule, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced.

