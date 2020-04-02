Maryland’s unemployment filings soar for 2nd straight week

More than 84,230 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the last week, a continuing sign of the shock effect a pandemic is having on the local and national economy.

The claims for the week ending March 28 bring the total job loss in Maryland to 126,564 in two weeks. Last week, 42,334 residents filed for first-time claims.

“In the past week, our division has taken more claims in the month of March than in the entire year,” said state Labor, Licensing and Regulation Secretary Tiffany Robinson in a Wednesday briefing with state legislators.

“In the past week, that 42,000 number that we talked about has been blown out of the water,” said Robinson.

Most of the claims were attributed to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson said her department has experienced an “unprecedented surge” in jobless claims in the last two weeks.

“It’s difficult for us because we’re dealing with an entirely new set of claimants, Marylanders who have never been in this situation before so they have a lot of questions,” said Robinson.

To handle the surge, Robinson said, the department is making changes to ease the filing process, including extending hours of operation for the call center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another change involves asking the public to file by phone or online using their last name.