Using the Travel Act to prosecute health care fraud

By: Barry Rosen April 2, 2020

The Department of Justice recently invoked the federal Travel Act to bring bribery charges against owners and managers of the now-defunct, physician-owned Texas Forest Park Medical Center (FPMC). Almost all federal health care fraud prosecutions involve Medicare, Medicaid or other government insurance programs. In the case of FPMC, the DOJ used the Travel Act to prosecute ...

