Amanda Kimbers | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

kimbers-amanda-continental-realty-corp-copyContinental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, hired Amanda Kimbers as senior investor relations associate.

In her new role, Kimbers will assume responsibility of numerous communications, organizational and fundraising initiatives impacting the diverse mix of investors with interests in the Continental Realty Corporation family of private equity funds.

