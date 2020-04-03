Amanda Kimbers | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, hired Amanda Kimbers as senior investor relations associate.

In her new role, Kimbers will assume responsibility of numerous communications, organizational and fundraising initiatives impacting the diverse mix of investors with interests in the Continental Realty Corporation family of private equity funds.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.