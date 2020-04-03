Quantcast

Attorney General urges VA to suspend deadlines, collection activities for veterans during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh Friday joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general submitting a letter urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to suspend benefits claims deadlines and debt collection activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half of all U.S. veterans are 65 years old and older and the aging population is at an increased risk ...

