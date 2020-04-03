Quantcast

BGE, Constellation, Exelon donate $1M for COVID-19 response

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

BGE, Constellation and Exelon Friday made a commitment of  $1 million to Maryland relief organizations and small businesses. The economic need for both during the current health crisis continues to increase, and these essential funds are being donated to help with the daily operations of these important groups during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is part ...

