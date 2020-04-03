Quantcast

CAMI launches Cyber SWAT Team hotline

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc (CAMI) has launched their Cyber SWAT Team initiative to provide a coordinated breach response effort to respond to the increase in cybersecurity attacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses can email cyberSWAT@MDcyber.com directly or visit the CAMI website at https://MDcyber.com/cyber_swat_team.php to submit a hotline request via online form. Businesses will then receive ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo