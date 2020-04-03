Quantcast

Maryland courts, attorneys prepare for remote oral arguments

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2020

The Maryland appellate courts’ pandemic-compelled move to oral arguments by videoconference rather than in person could alter the subtle but often crucial dynamics of these sessions in which attorneys try to convince the judges to see the law their way. In person, the lawyers can see – and sense -- how the panel of judges is ...

