OPD petitions high court to act quickly to reduce juvenile jail population

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2020

Maryland's public defenders are asking the Court of Appeals to immediately reduce the number of youths in juvenile jails and prisons in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "This petition seeks extraordinary relief for extraordinary circumstances," begins the petitioners' brief, filed Friday. The filing was made on behalf of several detained juveniles and "others similarly situated" and ...

