Route One Apparel donates items to Md. health care workers

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

In the past week, Route One Apparel donated its entire stock of fanny packs to medical units across the state, including wotkers at the Pediatric Inpatient Unit and Pediatric Emergency Room at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville. The company is taking pre-orders for a new T-shirt that encourages people to “Warsh Your Hands.” Route One ...

