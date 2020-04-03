Quantcast

SECU commits up to $400K in COVID-19 relief efforts

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

 SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, announced Friday a commitment of up to $200,000 in hardship grants for its members through the SECU MD Foundation and $200,000 for COVID-19 community relief efforts. Community relief will focus on supporting key areas: health care workers, child care and education and nonprofit organizations. To provide additional support to ...

