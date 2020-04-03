Quantcast

Seneca Biopharma completes stem cell manufacturing facility in China

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2020

Seneca Biopharma Inc., a Germantown-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need, today announced the completion of its new cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China. The facility will be used to manufacture NSI-566, the company's lead stem cell therapy, for clinical trials within China, including a non-GCP compliant Phase II trial ...

