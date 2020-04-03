Quantcast

US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber April 3, 2020

A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

