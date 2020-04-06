Quantcast

Stein Sperling joins Business Leaders Fighting Hunger

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2020

Business Leaders Fighting Hunger, which last week announced $50,000 in new grant support to tackle a growing hunger problem in Montgomery County because of the COVID-19 virus, Monday announced that the law firm Stein Sperling is joining the growing coalition. Stein Sperling, one of the largest full-service law firms serving businesses and individuals in the Greater ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo