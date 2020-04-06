Quantcast

The Arc Baltimore fights COVID-19 by delivering care packages

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2020

To provide some comfort and fun during the coronavirus outbreak, The Arc Baltimore is assembling care packages and distributing everything from daily necessities to board games to the homes of individuals with developmental disabilities whom the organization supports. The Arc Baltimore was able to secure a small COVID-19 grant from The Arc Maryland and the Maryland ...

