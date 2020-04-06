Quantcast

Weis Markets installs protection panels in stores during pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2020

Weis Markets Monday announced it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters as the company continues to expand measures to protect customers and associates from COVID-19. It has started installation of the 36-inch by 24-inch sneeze guard panels, with plans for them to be in all the ...

