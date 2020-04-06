Quantcast

Wisconsin governor delays election until June, prompts court challenge

By: Associated Press Scott Bauer and Steve Peoples April 6, 2020

MADISON, Wisconsin — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday moved to postpone the state's presidential primary for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting a court challenge and adding to confusion about whether voters will be able to head to the polls on Tuesday. The executive order from Evers, a Democrat, would delay in-person voting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo