Quantcast

DuClaw offering hand sanitizer to businesses during pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020

DuClaw Brewing Company has produced and begun selling bulk quantities of hand sanitizer to government entities and essential private businesses, with more available for purchase at below-market pricing. The brewery is initially offering bulk product to government entities such as local Maryland health departments, EMS services, fire departments, police departments and essential private businesses such as ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo