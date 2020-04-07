Quantcast

Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter recovered

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 7, 2020

The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was located in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said Monday, and they will keep searching for her son, after the two went missing following a canoeing accident last week.

