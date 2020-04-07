Quantcast

Rights groups urge high court to cut prison population, cite virus

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 7, 2020

Citing the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, a coalition of civil rights groups has urged Maryland’s top court to order judges and state agencies to quickly reduce prison and jail populations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus among inmates and corrections officers and beyond. The groups told the Court of Appeals this ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo