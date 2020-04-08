Quantcast

Baltimore restaurant feeds health care workers at Sinai Hospital

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020

Fredericka Dockins, owner of Killa Dogz restaurant, donated 75 meals Wednesday to health care workers at Sinai Hospital to help ease the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers in the hospital’s perioperative services team, which cares for patients before and after surgery, were treated to a lunch of gourmet hot dogs and toppings along with ...

