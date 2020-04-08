Quantcast

Force majeure discussions expand as coronavirus pandemic continues

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2020

The historic business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to unprecedented litigation as parties to contracts debate whether force majeure provisions apply to their situations, Maryland attorneys say. With nonessential businesses closed and citizens, with limited exceptions, required to stay home, attorneys are fielding questions from clients who wonder whether the pandemic qualifies as ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo