Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — April 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020

Criminal Procedure; Post-Conviction Relief: A petitioner who had been found guilty but not criminally responsible was not eligible for post-conviction relief under the Uniform Post-Conviction Procedure Act because although the Act is remedial in nature and construed liberally, by its plain language, the Act applies only to an individual convicted in Maryland who is imprisoned ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo