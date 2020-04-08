Quantcast

McDonald’s to help feed kids for free

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020

McDonald’s restaurants in Maryland are letting children eat free for a limited time as families navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. Now through May 10 when customers purchase any Combo Meal through the restaurant’s app, customers will receive a free Happy Meal for their child. The offer is valid in Maryland restaurants in the greater Washington area and the Eastern Shore. McDonald’s restaurants are ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo