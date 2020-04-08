Quantcast

Ex-Baltimore mayor seeks 2nd delay of start of prison term

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano April 8, 2020

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh asked a federal judge Wednesday for a second delay in the start of her prison sentence stemming from the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books. An attorney for the disgraced politician argued in a motion that his client should not begin her three-year sentence April 27 because of court delays ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo