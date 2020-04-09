Quantcast

Baltimore County government issues hiring freeze

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

In anticipation of budget pressures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Thursday announced he has directed the Office of Budget and Finance to implement an immediate freeze on all non-essential hiring in county government. The non-essential hiring freeze includes all positions except for first responders including police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, ...

