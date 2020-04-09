Quantcast

Green Spring Station to deliver meals to UMD St. Joseph’s

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

Green Spring Station representatives will deliver meals to the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center April 16 as part of its Green Spring Gives initiative. The station is raising money to provide pre-packaged gourmet meals (short ribs, crab cakes, etc.) for hospital workers. I Stone Mill Bakery, Tark’s Grill and Joey Chiu’s will provide meal packages ...

