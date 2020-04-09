Quantcast

Hannon Armstrong donates $150K for COVID-19 relief efforts

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

Annapolis-based Hannon Armstrong Thursday announced a $150,000 donation to local Maryland charitable organizations working to relieve the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting gaps in community services. This pandemic is a constant reminder of our shared humanity, and how we must respond with deep empathy, solidarity and generosity. The funds will help address rising food ...

