Jacqueline Burnett, Katie Dobyns and Jamie Heathcote | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Jacqueline Burnett and Katie Dobyns to the role of integration manager, and Jamie Heathcote to digital program manager.

As integration managers, Burnett and Dobyns manage the implementation of integrated communications campaigns, social media and sponsorship programs for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

As a digital program manager, Heathcote oversees client web platforms, digital marketing and analytics for a range of Crosby accounts, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

