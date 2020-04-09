Quantcast

Jacqueline Burnett, Katie Dobyns and Jamie Heathcote | Crosby Marketing Communications

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

From top, Jacqueline Burnett, Katie Dobyns and Jamie Heathcoate

From top, Jacqueline Burnett, Katie Dobyns and Jamie Heathcoate

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Jacqueline Burnett and Katie Dobyns to the role of integration manager, and Jamie Heathcote to digital program manager.

As integration managers, Burnett and Dobyns manage the implementation of integrated communications campaigns, social media and sponsorship programs for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

As a digital program manager, Heathcote oversees client web platforms, digital marketing and analytics for a range of Crosby accounts, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo