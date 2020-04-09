Jessica Wilson | Holistic Life Foundation

Baltimore-based Holistic Life Foundation named Jessica Wilson executive director.

Prior to her role at Holistic Life Foundation, Wilson worked as a consultant to create lasting change at various nonprofit and governmental organizations.

She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration with concentrations in nonprofit management and finance from Emory University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.