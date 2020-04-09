Jessica Wilson | Holistic Life Foundation

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

wilson-jessica-holistic-life-foundationBaltimore-based Holistic Life Foundation named Jessica Wilson executive director.

Prior to her role at Holistic Life Foundation, Wilson worked as a consultant to create lasting change at various nonprofit and governmental organizations.

She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration with concentrations in nonprofit management and finance from Emory University.

