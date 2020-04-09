Quantcast

Police: Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s grandson found

By: Associated Press April 9, 2020

Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Wednesday, two days after the body of the boy's mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident.

