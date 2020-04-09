Another 108K Marylanders file for unemployment as virus spreads

An additional 108,508 Marylanders filed for first time unemployment claims in the last week.

The claims for the week ending April 4 bring the total job loss in Maryland to 235,072 in three weeks. Last week, more than 84,230 residents filed for first-time claims. Claims for the previous two weeks totaled more than any other six month period.

Three weeks ago, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to sit-down customers. He also closed theaters, casinos and other non-essential businesses and imposed restrictions on the sizes of public gatherings. In the last week, Hogan has restated those orders and threatened to arrest those not adhering to his directives as public health experts attempt to slow the spread of the virus in the state.

On Wednesday, the state reported 5,529 confirmed cases — nearly double the number from a week earlier — of COVID-19, including 1,210 people who have been hospitalized because of the virus. To date, 124 people have died.