Md. data shows blacks disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Maryland for the first time Thursday released information about the race of people who have contracted COVID-19 and those who have died from the disease. The release comes after lawmakers pushed for the state to release the data.

The information shows that African Americans have been disproportionately affected by the virus, though for a sizeable chunk of cases no race could be determined.

Maryland added 656 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 6,185. 138 people have died from the disease in Maryland, up 14 from Wednesday’s numbers.

The racial data shows that 44% of those deaths were black Marylanders, 31% were white, 5% were Asian, and 2% were classified as other. For 17% of the deaths, a race was unknown.

In total cases, 37% were black, 27% were white, 2% were Asian and 8% were other. There was no data available in 24% of cases.

About 30 percent of the state’s population is black.

