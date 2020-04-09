Quantcast

Philanthropy group to deliver $1.2M in COVID-19 response funding

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

A group of eight funders in the Baltimore region announced Thursday the COVID-19 Response Funding Collaborative of Greater Baltimore, a streamlined opportunity for nonprofit organizations to apply for $1.2 million in funding to sustain, deepen, or pivot their operations to address critical needs in local communities resulting from the pandemic. The collaborative consists of the Abell ...

