Sharon Birdow | Primary Residential Mortgage

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage has added Sharon Birdow as a loan originator dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages.

The 30-year mortgage industry veteran works with senior clients, their families and trusted advisers to originate reverse mortgage loans.

Throughout her career, Birdow has served as branch partner and originating loan officer, branch manager and senior mortgage loan officer. She was named “Loan Originator of the Year in Volume” in 2016, 2017 and 2018. A West Chester University graduate, Birdow is married with four sons.

