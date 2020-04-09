Quantcast

State agencies reject public defender’s call for broad release of juveniles

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 9, 2020

The Maryland public defender’s office seeks too much in its call for judges to release all detained and incarcerated juveniles who do not pose an immediate threat of seriously harming someone, state agencies responsible for the youngsters’ safety told Maryland’s top court Wednesday as it considers ways to stanch the spread of the COVID-19 virus ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo