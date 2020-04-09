Quantcast

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to stabilize govts, businesses

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger April 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. The Fed said Thursday that it is activating a Main Street Business Lending Program authorized by ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo